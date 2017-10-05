Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Report: This Major Music Fest Could Have Been Another Target For Vegas Shooter

More scary info surfaces.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

2016 Lollapalooza - Day 2

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty


More troubling news has surfaced about Stephen Paddock, the man who killed 58 people and injured hundreds at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

According to a TMZ report, Paddock booked two hotel rooms overlooking the Lollapalooza music festival grounds in August. Both were at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago with one booked on August 1 while the other was booked on August 3. They both had an August 6 checkout date, which is the same date the music festival ended.

The Blackstone overlooks Lollapalooza’s main stage and according to the report, Paddock “specifically requested” that his rooms had a view of Grant Park. Paddock reportedly never checked into these rooms. The lineup for the 2017 festival included Chance the Rapper, Arcade Fire, Big Sean, MigosRae Sremmurd, Lorde, blink-182 and more.

This news follows reports that Paddock also booked a room around the same time as the Life Is Beautiful event in Vegas, where Chance the Rapper and Lorde were headlining the weekend before Route 91.

Some scary stuff. We’ll continue to keep you updated.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Report: This Major Music Fest Could Have Been Another Target For Vegas Shooter

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
powerful flying football with flame trail
Listen to DFW Rapper Myloh Remora Spit For…
 1 hour ago
10.05.17
Report: This Major Music Fest Could Have Been…
 3 hours ago
10.05.17
Kendrick Lamar Thinks Colin Kaepernick Is Ahead Of…
 3 hours ago
10.05.17
Shannon Sharpe Gets Remixed By Suede The Remix…
 4 hours ago
10.05.17
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
21 Savage Gets Dissed By Gillie Da Kid…
 4 hours ago
10.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Teases New Liquor Deal With Bumbu…
 7 hours ago
10.05.17
Power Fall Fest
Lil Uzi Vert performs “XO TOUR LLIF3” on…
 8 hours ago
10.05.17
LeBron When ‘KUWTK’ Crew Crashed Practice: ‘The Shit…
 11 hours ago
10.05.17
Lamar Odom Gets A Lot Of Box! Here…
 21 hours ago
10.04.17
Amazon Could Become Your Go-To Spot To Virtually…
 22 hours ago
10.04.17
#StreamList: 20 Amazing Shows To Run Through This…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
Hottest Tracks From The ‘Black-ish’ Juneteenth Musical Ranked
 1 day ago
10.04.17
New Music Alert!!! Surprise PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases ‘7 Days…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Talks About His…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
Ta-Nehisi Coates Schools Stephen Colbert On Race
 1 day ago
10.04.17
Kate Winslet Goes Black and She’ll Never Go…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
photos