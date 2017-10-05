Entertainment News
Kendrick Lamar Thinks Colin Kaepernick Is Ahead Of His Time

Watch.

Global Grind
Kendrick Lamar rarely shares his feelings on things if it’s not over a hot beat, but the Compton emcee was pretty candid during an interview at Forbes’ Under 30 Summit in Boston on Tuesday.

K. Dot spoke about everything from his early childhood memories to his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick‘s now infamous National Anthem protest. He said of the NFL star, “[Kaepernick] wants to stand for something. Simple as that. You don’t look at the moment, whether it’s gonna work or not. No, you look at what the next generation is gonna receive from it.”

Check out full interview above to see what else Kung Fu Kenny had to say about his support for Kaepernick, the advice he received from Dr. Dre and more.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

photos