Ta-Nehisi Coates Schools Stephen Colbert On Race

The talk show host wasn't ready.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates At Harvard

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty


Acclaimed journalist and author of Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday and he didn’t bring good news. When Colbert asked him if he thought things would get better in the U.S. due to changing demographics, Coates gave a quick history lesson Colbert didn’t seem to be ready for. You can check it out below.

