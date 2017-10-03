Playboi Carti shares Hugh Hefner Tribute

Playboi may not have been Playboi at all if it weren’t for the Playboy enterprise’s founding father Hugh Hefner, so it’s only fitting he pay tribute after the 91-year-old died of cardiac arrest. He took to Twitter yesterday with a video tribute that seems like a teaser to something more, and if so it wouldn’t be surprising.

tribute to the original playboy – art dealer x Hugh Hefner prod . playboicarti pic.twitter.com/xfDtlUs9jG — #cashcarti #playboi (@playboicarti) October 2, 2017

Also On 97.9 The Beat: