Preview The SZA ‘Love Galore’ Verse That Never Was

lol ackin a damn foo to the verse that never was 😂 #ineedachickentender @sageaflocka A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

Ain’t no way around it—”Love Galore” by SZA is a certified hit.

Featuring Kylie Jenner’s maybe baby daddy Travis Scott, SZA dropped “Love Galore” back in April and it went on to define the summer, alongside her playful confessional “The Weekend.” Now, the St. Louis singer-songwriter has her first platinum record on her hands. On Wednesday, September 27, she tweeted the accomplishment and thanked her fans “so f*cking much for listening.”

As a second thank you, SZA hit Instagram from Austin, Texas last night and previewed one of the verses that never made it on to “Love Galore.” “I been looking good…I been feeling nice, working on my aura,” she sings, bottle in hand. The record is flawless as is, but this version is fire too. Listen up top and if you haven’t heard the official track yet, do yourself a favor, check it out below: