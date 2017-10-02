News & Gossip
The Juice Is Loose! O.J. Simpson Has Officially Been Released From Prison

97.9 The Beat Staff
After serving 9 years in a Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center, O.J. Simpson is finally a free man.

The 70-year-old former NFL legend signed his release papers and exited prison around in the wee hours of the morning (October 1st). The release was said to be covert and quiet in an attempt to avoid a media frenzy. Footage posted on the Nevada Department of Corrections’ Facebook page shows Simpson crossing the threshold into freedom where a driver awaited to whisk him away to an undisclosed location.

According to TMZ, Simpson will be staying in Nevada temporarily until the required paperwork allowing him to move back to Florida is processed.

Simpson’s rise to infamy started back in 1994 when he was charge and later acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. O.J. became the center of what was largely dubbed “The Trial of The Century,” which has been recreated in countless documentaries and TV series including the fan favorite The People vs. O.J. Simpson. The families of the victims later sued O.J. in civil court, winning a $33 million judgement. In 2007, Simpson was charged with 12 counts of robbery and kidnapping after trying to steal his own memorabilia. He served 9 our of the 33-year sentence he received.

In a USA Today report by Nancy Armour, the $33 million Simpson owes the Goldman and Brown families has now increased to $60 million because of accrued interest.

SOURCE: TMZ, Complex

O.J. Simpson

