Hollywood Zay
Home > Hollywood Zay

Mi Gente Remix For Disaster Relief

hollywoodzay
Leave a comment

Image result for beyonce and jbalvin

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Music has a tendency to be powerful enough to create a movement. That’s what has been happening in the music industry music artists are using their songs to send a message. Recently, the Remix of Mi Gente by J Balvin has be released. The song features Beyoncé, the music video even has appearances from Diplo and Martin Garrix.   The money that comes from this remix will go to the relief for Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Mexico, and other areas affected by hurricanes and earthquakes. In the song Beyoncé is singing in, both Spanish and English which was truly interesting to hear. On Beyoncé’s website you can find more charities on a list she put together for the places affected if you’re looking to help out as well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also there is a collaboration happening in the mix. Camilla Cabello and Lin-Manuel Miranda have decided to sing together for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico. Both Cabello and Miranda have taken to social media to show their support. The two celebrities have been attempting to shine a light unto the Hispanics Federation’s UNIDOS fund by sharing it for all their followers to see. All it took for this collaboration to happen was a compliment tweet from Lin-Manuel Miranda to Camilla Cabello and boom support for a good cause occurred.

As time goes on hopefully more collaborations for charity will come to be. It is great to see that a time of need people are brought closer together. A time like this shows us how imperative it is to work as a team. Keep it up!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mi Gente Remix For Disaster Relief

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mi Gente Remix For Disaster Relief
 27 mins ago
10.01.17
Kroll’s and Colbert’s Awkward Photo Campaign
 58 mins ago
10.01.17
Jay Z Shows Solidarity For Colin Kaepernick By…
 21 hours ago
10.01.17
Lil’ Kim Reveals She Once Turned Down a…
 1 day ago
09.30.17
Changed Man? Ray J Regrets ‘Tweaking’ On ‘The…
 2 days ago
09.29.17
Young Nudy Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [EXCLUSIVE…
 2 days ago
09.29.17
Social Media Anticipates Amber Rose’s SlutWalk As Blac…
 2 days ago
09.29.17
2017 Daytime Village Presented by Capital One At The iHeartRadio Music Festival - Onstage
Macklemore & Offset “Willy Wonka” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
The Durtty Boyz Show Live On Hot 107.9…
 3 days ago
09.28.17
This Is How Group Chats Are Saving Black…
 3 days ago
09.28.17
‘Coming To America 2’ Has Arrived With Major…
 3 days ago
09.28.17
Did Blac Chyna Try To Choke Rob Kardashian…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To…
 4 days ago
09.27.17
Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With…
 4 days ago
09.27.17
B.o.B Wants You To Donate To His GoFundMe…
 4 days ago
09.27.17
Nicki Minaj’s Childhood Bully Has To Regret This…
 4 days ago
09.27.17
photos