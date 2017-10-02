Mi Gente Remix For Disaster Relief

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Music has a tendency to be powerful enough to create a movement. That’s what has been happening in the music industry music artists are using their songs to send a message. Recently, the Remix of Mi Gente by J Balvin has be released. The song features Beyoncé, the music video even has appearances from Diplo and Martin Garrix. The money that comes from this remix will go to the relief for Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Mexico, and other areas affected by hurricanes and earthquakes. In the song Beyoncé is singing in, both Spanish and English which was truly interesting to hear. On Beyoncé’s website you can find more charities on a list she put together for the places affected if you’re looking to help out as well.

Also there is a collaboration happening in the mix. Camilla Cabello and Lin-Manuel Miranda have decided to sing together for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico. Both Cabello and Miranda have taken to social media to show their support. The two celebrities have been attempting to shine a light unto the Hispanics Federation’s UNIDOS fund by sharing it for all their followers to see. All it took for this collaboration to happen was a compliment tweet from Lin-Manuel Miranda to Camilla Cabello and boom support for a good cause occurred.

As time goes on hopefully more collaborations for charity will come to be. It is great to see that a time of need people are brought closer together. A time like this shows us how imperative it is to work as a team. Keep it up!

