Jay Z Shows Solidarity For Colin Kaepernick By Rocking His Jersey On SNL

97.9 The Beat Staff
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 25, 2017

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty


On last night’s season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live, JAY-Z used his appearane as the musical guest to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

The 4:44 rapper took the stage with Damian Marley to perform their single “Bam” while rocking a “Colin K” jersey inscribed with his large number seven on the back (homage to Kaepernick’s time on the field). Although he didn’t take a knee, as many predicted, JAY-Z’s wardrobe choice was a clever salute Kaepernick’s noble “take a knee” stance against police brutality and racial inequality (a move that many believe led him to being blackballed by the NFL.)

This isn’t the first time Hov has showed solidarity with the controversial football player. Just a couple of weeks ago, the rapper gave Kap a shout out on stage at the MEadows Festival. “I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight,” Jay Z said before performing “The Story of O.J.” “I want to dedicate this song to anyone that was held back and you overcame.”

Since Kaepernick began to protest during the national anthem last year, there has been a huge wave of controversy as other players have followed suit. Through it all, Kaepernick has stood his ground. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” he told NFL Media in 2016. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty/Twitter

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

