Jaleel White Posts Touching Tribute To Late Costar Michelle Thomas

The cast of the beloved 90s sitcom Family Matters recently reunited for a photo shoot that left fans feeling nostalgic. While we all felt joy reminiscing over the classic show, we couldn’t help but remember the untimely death of Michelle Turner, who played the infectious character Myra Monkhouse a.k.a Steve Urkel’s girlfriend.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Jaleel White posted a tribute to the late beauty on his Instagram page, writing,

“This little ray of sunshine gave me some of the best physical comedy moments I’ll ever play on screen. Michelle’s smile never failed to brighten your day and I will forever miss my bubbly Myra Monkhouse”

Check out the cast photos:

Reunited & It Feels So Good: Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photo Of ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast

Reunited! Taraji P. Henson To Star In Tyler Perry’s New Film