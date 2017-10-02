Jaleel White Posts Touching Tribute To Late Costar Michelle Thomas

The cast of the beloved 90s sitcom Family Matters recently reunited for a photo shoot that left fans feeling nostalgic. While we all felt joy reminiscing over the classic show, we couldn’t help but remember the untimely death of Michelle Turner, who played the infectious character Myra Monkhouse a.k.a Steve Urkel’s girlfriend.
Jaleel White posted a tribute to the late beauty on his Instagram page, writing,
“This little ray of sunshine gave me some of the best physical comedy moments I’ll ever play on screen. Michelle’s smile never failed to brighten your day and I will forever miss my bubbly Myra Monkhouse”
Reunions of any kind can be tricky affairs mainly due to scheduling. Several members of the #FamilyMatters cast no longer reside in the state of California and they traveled quite a ways to share this one special day. And special it was! Darius is a fool (lol) Bryton (Not So Little Richie) is more mature than all of us now, Shawn and Kellie, you still have jokes…😝 No one was paid for our @entertainmentweekly gathering. It was done for YOU, the fans & to satisfy our own need to come together as a family. And to set the record straight, no one from #Netflix has ever contacted any of us to express an interest in doing a reboot. No hard feelings at all but that's the God's honest truth and life moves on with more blessings to come. But no reunion would be complete without me acknowledging our beloved Michelle Thomas 🙏🏽 This little ray of sunshine gave me some of the best physical comedy moments I'll ever play on screen. Michelle's smile never failed to brighten your day and I will forever miss my bubbly Myra Monkhouse #RIP 😔1968-1998 ❤️ I love you, Michelle #prayersup🙏🏽
Check out the cast photos:
