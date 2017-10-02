News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

It’s Over: Rasheeda Finally Left Kirk Frost

Rasheeda speaks on co-parenting after breaking up with Kirk.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Love & Hip Hop Take Over Memorial Day Weekend Kick Off

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rasheeda has had enough of Kirk Frost and his infidelity, and she confirmed their separation.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta viewers have witnessed the slow breakdown of Rasheeda and Kirk’s marriage for years, and they always come back together in time to begin filming the next cycle. But last season was the final nail in the coffin for their love as he allegedly fathered a child outside of their relationship with a woman named Jasmine.

Fans often wondered why she stayed with him so long, but she confirmed that they’re over. “We’re separated,” Rasheeda revealed to Porsha Williams on Dish Nation. “We’re working on making sure we’re doing everything we need to do for our family.”

Their marriage didn’t work out, but Rasheeda says they’re still working as a team for their kids.

“We are parenting very well. We have good communication,” she continued. “Two people trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children.”

When asked whether Kirk ever actually got a paternity test to see if he did father Jasmine’s baby, she didn’t have much to say.

RELATED STORIES:

Search Rasheeda THE BUZZ LIVE: Mimi Faust Reveals The Advice She Gave To Rasheeda + Cool Giveaways From Coca-Cola2017/07/14 Rasheeda Breaks Down Over Kirk Frost’s Cheating

Is It Over? Rasheeda Hints At The Fate Of Her Marriage

Listen Up Kirk! Rasheeda Says ‘There’s No Room For Error’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women

36 photos Launch gallery

Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women

Continue reading It’s Over: Rasheeda Finally Left Kirk Frost

Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women

[caption id="attachment_2942727" align="alignleft" width="797"] Source: David Mbiyu / Getty[/caption] On Saturday (Sep 30) thousands gathered in our nation’s capitol and in cities around the country for The March For Black Women which was happening in conjunction to The March for Racial Justice.  In an interview with the Washington Post, Farah Tanis, the executive director of Black Women’s Blueprint, the organization behind the March for Black Women, spoke out about the decision to hold their march on the same day in DC. “I said to myself that there will not be another March for Racial Injustice that does not truly center on black women and their issues,” Tanis said Here’s a powerful look at sistas uniting to remind the world that “Black women matter.”

Kirk Frost , Rasheeda

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Stop: Blac Chyna Goes Boarderline Nude At…
 3 hours ago
10.02.17
10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don’t Crack
 4 hours ago
10.02.17
Mi Gente Remix For Disaster Relief
 15 hours ago
10.01.17
Kroll’s and Colbert’s Awkward Photo Campaign
 15 hours ago
10.01.17
Jay Z Shows Solidarity For Colin Kaepernick By…
 1 day ago
10.01.17
Lil’ Kim Reveals She Once Turned Down a…
 2 days ago
09.30.17
Changed Man? Ray J Regrets ‘Tweaking’ On ‘The…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
Young Nudy Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [EXCLUSIVE…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
Social Media Anticipates Amber Rose’s SlutWalk As Blac…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
2017 Daytime Village Presented by Capital One At The iHeartRadio Music Festival - Onstage
Macklemore & Offset “Willy Wonka” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
The Durtty Boyz Show Live On Hot 107.9…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
This Is How Group Chats Are Saving Black…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
‘Coming To America 2’ Has Arrived With Major…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
Did Blac Chyna Try To Choke Rob Kardashian…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To…
 5 days ago
09.27.17
Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With…
 5 days ago
09.27.17
photos