Beyoncé Flexed Her Bilingual Chops On J Balvin & Willy William’s ‘Mi Gente’ Remix

The proud mom is using her voice to help victims of natural disasters in the Caribbean.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Beyoncé hopped on the remix to J Balvin and Willy William‘s “Mi Gente” and flexed her bilingual chops, lending her world famous vocals to a hit song and great cause. She also got in her bag to let listeners know husband Jay Z is still crazy in love with her and referenced twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

“He say my body stay wetter than the ocean/And he say that creole in my body’s like a potion/I can be a beast or I can give you emotion/But please don’t question my devotion,” Bey sings.

“I been giving birth on these haters ’cause I’m fertile/See these double C’s on this bag, murda/Want my double D’s in his bed, Serta/If you really love me, make an album ’bout me, word up,” she continues in an extra spicy moment about her husband’s 4:44 album.

Listen to Bey’s “Mi Gente” flex below. All of her proceeds from the song will benefit natural disaster relief, as Bey wrote on her website and on Instagram: “I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane and earthquake relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other affected Caribbean islands.”

