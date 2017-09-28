Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Uncategorized

Join Gary With Da Tea & Lori Flowers For This Year’s AIDS Walk Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Gary With Da Tea and Lori Flowers are participating in the 27th Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta. You can walk with Gary With Da Tea as a part of his team, Da Tea Sippers, at this year’s walk. If you can’t be there, you can still help by making a donation toward Gary With Da Tea’s fundraising goal!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out this exclusive video to hear more and see their excitement about preparing for the walk, in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Watch Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Face Off With SZA’s “Love Galore” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Explains His Style Choices To Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat & Gary With Da Tea Defend Evelyn Lozada’s Right To Keep The Ring [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Join Gary With Da Tea & Lori Flowers For This Year’s AIDS Walk Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Durtty Boyz Show Live On Hot 107.9…
 8 hours ago
09.28.17
This Is How Group Chats Are Saving Black…
 13 hours ago
09.28.17
‘Coming To America 2’ Has Arrived With Major…
 14 hours ago
09.28.17
Did Blac Chyna Try To Choke Rob Kardashian…
 17 hours ago
09.28.17
Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
B.o.B Wants You To Donate To His GoFundMe…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
Nicki Minaj’s Childhood Bully Has To Regret This…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
Chance The Rapper Debuts New Track Live On…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2
Chance The Rapper debuts his new song on…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
The ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Reunion Show Is…
 3 days ago
09.26.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Pepsi Stage - Fixed Show
Macklemore & Kesha perform “Good Old Days” on…
 3 days ago
09.26.17
Melo and Gelo Steal The Spotlight In Episode…
 3 days ago
09.25.17
Game Changer: Cardi B Hits #1 With ‘Bodak…
 3 days ago
09.25.17
Jay Z
Jay-Z Performs in London on Live Lounge
 4 days ago
09.25.17
Rest In Peace, Charles Bradley
 4 days ago
09.24.17
photos