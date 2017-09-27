50 Cent Rejected $500,000 Offer From Trump To Help Him Get The Black Vote

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.
“They asked me, before he got elected,” 50 said. “They was having issues with the African American vote. He wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign to just make an appearance. I was like, ‘Nah that’s not good money. I’m not gon’ do that.’ That’s not worth it. You would just be remembering every time you look at me.”
1. SMS Audio: This company that primarily sells headphones was founded by 50 Cent in 2011. In the same year, the company acquired Kono Audio. As far as the competition goes, he once said Dr. Dre’s “Beats is Nike. We’re Adidas.”
Source:Getty
1 of 8
2. Power: 50 Cent is into all sorts of entertainment. Though he obviously stars in the Starz hit series “Power,” did you know he also produced the show? “Power” holds the “most viewers ever for a Starz original series” record.
Source:Getty
2 of 8
3. Vodka: 50 Cent has recently partnered with Effen Vodka. The “ultra-premium” liquor comes in lots of flavors, including Black Cherry, Dutch Raspberry, Cucumber, and Salted Caramel.
Source:Getty
3 of 8
4. SMS Promotions: 50 Cent started this boxing promotional company after his joint project with Floyd Mayweather, TMT Promotions, failed. Though SMS Promotions reportedly declared bankruptcy this year, it previously promoted boxers such as Andre Dirrell, Chris Galeano, and more.
Source:Getty
4 of 8
5. SK Energy: Street King is an energy drink created by 50 Cent and his partner Chris Clarke. It boasts a variety of flavors, and was rebranded as “SK Energy” in 2012.
Source:Getty
5 of 8
6. Frigo Underwear: 50 Cent put his insane body on full display in a series of advertisments for the underwear company this year.
Source:Getty
6 of 8
7. VitaminWater: 50 Cent made $100 million after selling his stake in the privately owned company.
Source:Getty
7 of 8
8. G-unit: We can’t forget about the clothing company that 50 Cent started in 2003 and relaunched in 2010. 50 maintains full ownership of the clothing line.
Source:Getty
8 of 8
Continue reading 50 Cent Rejected $500,000 Offer From Trump To Help Him Get The Black Vote