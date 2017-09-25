News & Gossip
GET THE LOOK: Every Outfit Rihanna Has Worn Overseas To Her Fenty Beauty Launch

Hello Beautiful Staff
Rihanna has set the make-up world ablaze with the recent launch of her highly successful Fenty Beauty line. She has fashionably endorsed each event in the wake of the make up line launch, showing up in must-have outfits. This is one fashion tour that can’t be missed!

Rihanna’s first stop in Paris proved her to be the true fashion icon she’s known to be, wearing a beautiful off the shoulder mini dress in all black. This type of cut is perfect for any body type. You can snag one of your own with a slightly different design in the sleeves at Nordstrom for $77 or grab this design from Knitted Belle with a floral touch for $45.

Next up, the Work singer worked it out during the Fenty Beauty launch in London wearing a Molly Goddard original. This dress is also off the shoulder, coming in an airy pastel purple hue. The details are ultra cute, showing off ruffles around the chest and down the waist with a sheer, see-through effect around the mid-torso. This dress is perfect for so many occasions and shows off all curves in the right places. Be sexy with all your curves in this plus size design from Ashley Stewart  that will have you looking red carpet ready! Also check out this extra fringe edition from Asos for $135.

Heading over to the Spain launch we see our girl is just pretty in pink! Rihanna sported this Spring 2018 Marianna Senchina outfit. This look is filled with floral designs and fashion bows that show off all of Rihanna’s curvatures and melanin. She paired this delightful dress with a pair of Olgana Paris heels, which made a perfect match! You can get a silk version of the pink top by Alexander Wang for $395 and pair it with this Stella McCartney Asymmetrical cut cream skirt for $489. You can do the floral print theme from head to toe with this Marjorelle midi skirt from Nordstrom that comes with a matching tie top for $168.

We love all of these looks – it’s so hard to pick just one! Which outfit will you be rocking? Let us know!

Rihanna is an island gyal, so there's no surprise that annually she makes it a point to wuk up her waist at Crop Over in Barbados. While Crop Over celebrates the ending of the Bajan Sugar Cane harvest, we're over here celebrating Ri's mas camp outfit. Click the gallery to see her outfit and all it's glorious details.

