Justin Bieber Has A Message On #BlackLivesMatter

wants to let the world know he’s down for the cause when it comes to the #BlackLivesMatter movement. He expressed his support in a random Instagram post on Friday.

“I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an african American,” he started. “But what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it’s a real thing and it’s more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL.”

Bieber has a questionable history when it comes to race issues. From being caught on video saying the N-word, to being heavily influenced by Black culture, the singer has rarely gotten political when it comes to issues that actually impact Black peoples lives. But now it seems like the tides might be turning. Can we expect the Biebs to become more vocal in the future?

So far, he’s getting some approval from Twitter.

this is why yo always had a fan in me 💯💯💯RT @HotFreestyle: Justin Bieber is here for Black Lives Matter 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1BJ1PKTtCv — beezy (@purerarity) September 22, 2017

Justin Bieber posted black lives matter on his instagram and he's so much less problematic than I thought — Libby (@lib_bae) September 22, 2017

ive been proud of justin bieber MANY times in my life but him posting black lives matter on instagram is another level of proud — gabrielle | hs 9!!! (@21flowerfeast) September 22, 2017

okay at justin bieber saying black lives matter👏🏾 — hu$tla baby. (@fendibeauty) September 22, 2017

Justin Bieber says he's down with the Black lives matter movement…he's definitely invited to the cookout — Flourishinnggg (@BvdDolly) September 22, 2017

And of course, there’s folks who still have strong feelings about him…to say the least.

Wow Justin Bieber said black lives matter….commendable but she can still choke. — Waffle Colored Negro (@xxjewelsndrugs) September 22, 2017

We’ll watch what happens!

