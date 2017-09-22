Entertainment News
Justin Bieber Has A Message On #BlackLivesMatter

The young pop singer takes to Instagram.

97.9 The Beat Staff
One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Source: Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester / Getty

Justin Bieber wants to let the world know he’s down for the cause when it comes to the #BlackLivesMatter movement. He expressed his support in a random Instagram post on Friday.

“I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an african American,” he started. “But what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it’s a real thing and it’s more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL.”

Bieber has a questionable history when it comes to race issues. From being caught on video saying the N-word, to being heavily influenced by Black culture, the singer has rarely gotten political when it comes to issues that actually impact Black peoples lives. But now it seems like the tides might be turning. Can we expect the Biebs to become more vocal in the future?

So far, he’s getting some approval from Twitter.

And of course, there’s folks who still have strong feelings about him…to say the least.

We’ll watch what happens!

 

