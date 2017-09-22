Can Cardi B Accomplish What Hasn’t Been Done In Two Decades?

Fresh off the 97-9 Dub Car Show stage, Cardi B is on a mission to achieve something that hasn’t been done in 20 years, but she can’t do it alone.

Cardi’s summer smash “Bodak Yellow” is currently sitting pretty on the Hot 100 chart at number 2 behind Taylor Swift’s “Look What They Made Me Do.” But if she can edge her out to be number one, she will be the first female hip hop artist to accomplish this achievement without a special guest performer in two decades.

Lauryn Hill was the last female hip hop artist to receive a Hot 100 #1 without a featured artist. Will she be able to pull off the seemingly impossible? Time will tell. Meanwhile, check out her rise to this point from humble beginnings below!

