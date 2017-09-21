Entertainment News
Mike Epps Has Some Advice For Kevin Hart In The Midst Of His Sex Tape Scandal

He says it like only he can say it.

97.9 The Beat Staff
2016 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Performances by: KATT WILLIAMS & MIKE EPPS

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET / Getty

As we reported earlier, Kevin Hart is in the middle of a sex tape extortion scandal. One of America’s favorite funny men might have had an extramarital fling and now celebrities are speaking on the topic. One of them is fellow comedian Mike Epps. The 46-year-old had some advice for Mr. Hart when TMZ caught up with him recently.

First, Epps empathized with people in the public spotlight. “It’s definitely hard for any entertainer,” he said. “You know, especially if you’re a male figure and you’re out here in the spotlight.”

He continued, “I think we all do get targeted…We do have a target on our backs. That mixed with us just being ourself, sometimes it gets us in trouble, man.”

Epps then offered the advice to his comedic brethren. “All I can say is, You ain’t perfect and you ain’t Jesus so, you know. Jesus died for our sins so hey man, you got a right to mess up sometimes. Yo aint’ never gon’ be perfect. Just keep your head up, Kev.”

And of course Epps had to end with an edge of humor. “Keep your wee wee in your pants man,” he said. We’ll wait and watch if Kevin Hart takes the advice. Until then, you can check out Mike’s words for yourself below.

