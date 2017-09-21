Jhené Aiko Releases New Short Film ‘Trip’

Jhené Aiko is apparently going into films.
She just released her new autobiographical short film ‘Trip’ which she wrote and co-directed with Tracy Oliver from ‘Girls Trip’. The film, 23-minutes in length stars Jhene as Penny who takes us on a journey of love, tragedy and finding who she really is. The film’s soundtrack also features music and poetry written by Jhene herself.
Watch “Trip” below:
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours