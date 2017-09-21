This Hip Hop Legend Is Selling His Beloved Sneaker Collection

As a sneakerhead, most of the Roc-A-Fell co-founder’s cash went to his super fly kicks. But these days, Dame is more interested in making money than being the flyesrt dude on the block. According to Sole Collector, the hip hop legend has partnered with longtime seller Shoezeum to sell his sneaker collection on Ebay.
The shoes mostly range in sizes 9.5 to 10.5 and most are in brand new condition. The collection includes some most popping kicks from back when Dame was pretty much running the music industry and a few altruistic classics, including Nike SB Dunk staples, samples from Dash’s Pro-Keds days, and Shell Toe Adidas.
Whatever it takes to have revenue coming in from every which way, Dame will do it — and his new Ebay sneaker hustle may turn out to be a goldmine.
1. "How come there were no women at The Last Supper?"
2. "I hustle for my last name...not for my first."
3. "Jobs are for lazy people who don't want to invest in themselves."
4. "Saving money is for suckas."
5. "Why do more black people know about that white man (Lyor Cohen) than white people do?"
6. "A real man doesn't listen to a rumor."
7. "I was the bad guy to the bad people."
8. "You're only the boss if you put up your own money. If you don't put up your own money...I don't care how much they offer you, you're nothing but a supervisor. It's not yours."
9. "I'm mad at y'all for having the same job for 25 years...I can't imagine doing the same shit every day having to be told what to do every day...and ask to go on vacation."
10. "How could a man say he has a boss and be proud?"
11. "I'm not going to fight for something I don't own."
12. "Joeyie (Joie Manda) is the head of black music. Why is a white man the head of black music? And how does that make a black man feel? What did he do to deserve that? What did Todd Moscowitz do to deserve to have a business model from asylum to take money from a culture in which he doesn't participate?"
