One Middle School Teacher Tried To Use These Kodak Black Lyrics As An Assignment

It didn't turn out well.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


One middle school teacher is under major fire for an assignment she gave to her students that involved Kodak Black lyrics

The music teacher told her sixth grade class to change Kodak’s lyrics in the song “Drowning” into positive lyrics, according to WSB-TV. But with this being a Kodak Black song, obviously there was some profanity, sexually suggestive words, and the N-word used throughout the lyrics. Parents were not happy. Now the teacher who gave out the assignment has been suspended.

One mother, Crishana Wright, said there was no place for the assignment in the classroom. When talking about her kids, she said, “It was really against everything I try to teach them, you know?” Wright said she was shocked to read the explicit lyrics on the worksheet handed out to the kids at DeKalb County’s Bethune Middle School. “I’m reading all these words and I immediately asked her why she had this and she said it was an assignment,” Wright said. “I don’t really see how you can make that positive but to say don’t do it,” Wright said.

The superintendent of the school district responded to the criticism saying, “The assignment was inappropriate, unacceptable and contrary to our standards. The employee responsible has been removed from the classroom and will be held accountable for such poor judgement.”

The superintendent finished, “While we encourage teacher creativity, the expectation is that the instruction is always standards-based and age appropriate.”

 

Continue reading One Middle School Teacher Tried To Use These Kodak Black Lyrics As An Assignment

