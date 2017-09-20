Entertainment News
Mystikal Is Indicted On A First Degree Rape And Kidnapping Charge

Two other people will also face the courts.

Mystikal will have to face the courts due to a recent rape charge. The rapper has been indict by a Louisiana grand jury and his bond has been set at $3 million.

According to KSLA News 12, Mystikal was indicted on one count of first-degree rape and for second-degree kidnapping. Another guy, 26-year-old Averweone Darnell Holman, was also indicted for the same counts as Mystikal. He also has a bail set at $3 million.

A woman, 42-year-old Tenichia Monieck Wafford, was also indicted for obstruction of justice after police say she tried to make the alleged victim rescind her story. Her bond was set at $500,000. Last month Wafford told TMZ that Mystikal’s alleged victim was lying about being raped. “Ain’t nobody did nothing to that girl, like forreal,” Wafford said in a video message. “She even told me—and yes, I got it on record—that she said ain’t nobody did nothing to her.” Wafford went on to say the accuser had a motive. “She trying to protect her boyfriend because she ditched him all night to be with another nigga,” Wafford said.

Mystikal turned himself in for the rape charges last month. Sources told TMZ that the rapper plans on pleading not guilty. We’ll keep you updated as the story develops.

 

