No Limit by G-Eazy ft Cardi B and A$AP Rocky

hollywoodzay
Fresh new music has been coming out from all different realms. In fact, very recently on September 7th G-Eazy made a striking comeback. He released a single called No Limit which is set to appear on his album, The Beautiful and Damned. It’s been a while since the music industry has heard any noise from G-Eazy but this song for sure makes a sound that can’t be ignored.

On the song, he features two other artists along with him, Cardi B, and A$AP Rocky. They both bring their own unique aspects to the song and create a balanced collaboration. All of them working together is monumental as well as interesting. The song No Limit was just a taste of what’s to come on G-Eazy’s forthcoming album. The real question is… who else are we going to hear featured on The Beautiful and Damned, we must wait to find out.

photos