No Limit by G-Eazy ft Cardi B and A$AP Rocky

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Fresh new music has been coming out from all different realms. In fact, very recently on September 7th G-Eazy made a striking comeback. He released a single called No Limit which is set to appear on his album, The Beautiful and Damned. It’s been a while since the music industry has heard any noise from G-Eazy but this song for sure makes a sound that can’t be ignored.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On the song, he features two other artists along with him, Cardi B, and A$AP Rocky. They both bring their own unique aspects to the song and create a balanced collaboration. All of them working together is monumental as well as interesting. The song No Limit was just a taste of what’s to come on G-Eazy’s forthcoming album. The real question is… who else are we going to hear featured on The Beautiful and Damned, we must wait to find out.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: