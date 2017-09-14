Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Gets the ‘South Park’ Treatment

The 21st season of South Park kicked off last night with topical flare as always, including discussions about white supremacy, Charlottesville, SC and even Spoofed Kung-Fu Kenny! At one point Cartman’s mom replaces ‘Alexa’ with ‘Jim Bob,’ a human version of the helpful device. To calm her son down, she instructs her Jim Bob to play Humble by K-dot. The version he spits out is the hillbilly parody you see below!

