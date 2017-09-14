Are Y’all Feeling Rapper Yung Joc In A Dress? [Photo]

Yung Joc isn’t one to shy away from fashion trends and outlandish hairstyles and this time is no different. Twitter went crazy when a photo of Yung Joc hit the internet with him wearing a tightly clad blue dress that seemed to fit his figure nice. Twitter wasn’t having it and immediately rolled with the jokes.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out the photo and let us know what you think?

_____

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

_____