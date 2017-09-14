News & Gossip
Are Y'all Feeling Rapper Yung Joc In A Dress? [Photo]

farlinave
Yung Joc isn’t one to shy away from fashion trends and outlandish hairstyles and this time is no different. Twitter went crazy when a photo of Yung Joc hit the internet with him wearing a tightly clad blue dress that seemed to fit his figure nice. Twitter wasn’t having it and immediately rolled with the jokes.

Check out the photo and let us know what you think?

photos