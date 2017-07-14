T.I. Posts Touching F*ck Boi Tribute To Tiny On Her Birthday

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

T.I. may have reportedly countersued his estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, but he has nothing but kind things (if you consider his fuck boi words as such) to say about the songstress on her birthday.

T.I. isn’t the only celeb to show Tiny love today. Her fellow Xscape member Kandi Burruss posted a touching tribute as well.

Happy birthday to my sis @majorgirl!!! Normally I would post a whole bunch of pics but Tiny looks so good in this pic on stage doing what she loves that I'm just gonna post this one! Tameka I know you're having a ball on your trip. Wish I was there with you. I love you & I hope this year blesses you with everything you've ever wanted!!!! 😘🎂🎉 A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Happy Birthday Tiny!

