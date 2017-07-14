News & Gossip
POLL: The Internet Is Concerned With Idris Elba’s Slimdown: Does He Need A Good Homecooked Meal?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Idris Elba & Purdey's Campaign Launch Event

Source: David M Benett / Getty

Black women’s collective husband, Idris Elba, (who by the way, says he doesn’t want to be anyone’s husband) has visibly slimmed down and the internet is shook.

While the chocolate G.O.A.T still looks mighty fine and delectable as ever, he is definitely a little more svelte these days. Take a look at the evidence for yourself (we swear this is not just an excuse to show you photos of him, but it’s just a fortunate necessity).

Idris Elba & Purdey's Campaign Launch Event

Source: David M Benett / Getty

Skream 4 Rhonda

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

And frankly, we, the Black female coalition, are concerned.

For your reference, take a look at some photos of him from the last few years:

'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' German Premiere

Source: Adam Berry / Getty

Idris Elba

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

The Weinstein Company: Post BAFTA Party

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

And while we think he looks perfect either way, tell us beauties, does BAEdris need a good, homecooked meal to bulk him back up? Vote below:

(Also: we’re only half kidding when we admit we just made this post so we could have an excuse to run some Idris photos in one place).

Idris Elba & Purdey's Campaign Launch Event

Idris Elba is out here serving some serious sexiness for the August 2017 issue of Esquire Magazine. Dive into this editorial and thank us later.

idris elba

