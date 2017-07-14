How Blac Chyna Was Disrespected At Pre-ESPYs Party [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Over the weekend, Blac Chyna rolled up to a pre-ESPYs party, but she couldn’t get in! Although she has been all over the headlines lately, her celebrity status has evidently not elevated enough to grant her access to whosever guest list this was.

On the one hand, it’s no big deal that she just happened not to be invited to this particular party. But on the other hand, is this a major sign of disrespect? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

