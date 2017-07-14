Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Remy Ma Came For 2 Chainz Over Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
2 Chainz reportedly admitted that Remy Ma came for him in person after she heard Nicki Minaj‘s verse on his song, “Realize.” In the verse, she takes a jab at Remy Ma, calling out Papoose by name and accusing him of ghostwriting “ShETHER.”

Apparently, Remy Ma was not happy with 2 Chainz after hearing that verse, and 2 Chainz even had to answer to Papoose as well. But, he explains, when it comes down to it, what was he supposed to do? Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

