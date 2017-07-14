Why Remy Ma Came For 2 Chainz Over Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

2 Chainz reportedly admitted that Remy Ma came for him in person after she heard Nicki Minaj‘s verse on his song, “Realize.” In the verse, she takes a jab at Remy Ma, calling out Papoose by name and accusing him of ghostwriting “ShETHER.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Apparently, Remy Ma was not happy with 2 Chainz after hearing that verse, and 2 Chainz even had to answer to Papoose as well. But, he explains, when it comes down to it, what was he supposed to do? Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy’s Teacup: Are Cardi B And Remy Ma Beefing Now? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Remy Ma Points Out What Nicki Minaj Isn’t Doing To Earn “Queen” Title [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: 2 Chainz Talks About The Day He Decided To Quit Trapping [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: 2 Chainz On Why He Owns A $3,000 Microwave [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]