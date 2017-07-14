Is Blac Chyna Returning To Her Old Hustle After Being Cut Off By Rob Kardashian?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Rob Kardashian was reportedly Blac Chyna‘s bread and butter for the past year or so — and after the birth of their daughter Dream Kardashian, Chy probably thought that she was set for life.

A wrench was thrown in the reality star’s plan last week after being exposed by her baby daddy on social media and having her nude photos and videos leaked by him in an angry tirade. But you know what they say, “Once a hustler, always a hustler,” and Chyna always has more than one hustle. According to TMZ, the model will be taking her talents back to the strip club — but not to dance for dollars. BC will start making strip club appearances again and already has a gig for next Monday at the Ace of Diamonds in West Hollywood.

Sources say that Chy actually pitched the idea to the nightclub and they were down with it. The reality star is set to rake in $10K just for hosting one night. Her stock definitely went up after becoming the future Mrs. Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna may not officially be a Kardashian, but she can sure play the game like one. Checkmate.