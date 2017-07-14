First Look: Beyoncé Posts First Photos Of Twins Rumi & Sir

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

After a short social media hiatus, superstar Beyoncé posted the first photos of her twins Rumi & Sir with husband rap legend Jay-Z on Instagram.

Take a first look at the adorable babies:

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Unlike Beyonce’s first pregnancy with eldest daughter Blue Ivy, the 35-year-old new mommy invited the public into her pregnancy by posting a photo after her growing baby bump on the Internet.

The twins arrived a month ago–June 14th– to fan and social media fanfare. Right after their birth, proud papa Jay-Z released his highly anticipated album 4:44, where he responded to Beyonce’s Lemonade, speaking openly about infidelity and growth. He also acknowledged the blessing of the ‘natural born’ twins.

One thing is for sure, the Carter legacy, which just expanded by two, isn’t going to go away any time soon.

