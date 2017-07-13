Here’s Your First Look at Beyoncé Since She Gave Birth To The Twins

Here’s Your First Look at Beyoncé Since She Gave Birth To The Twins

Maternity leave is over?

Bella Ramalho
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

The world has been on Beyoncé Watch ever since the arrival of the Carter Twins (also known as the Chosen Ones), and now it seems the mom-of-three is finally ready to face the world again.
Well, sort of.
A Beyoncé fan site called BeyLite got the first image of Mrs. Carter since the arrival of the little ones, and the picture is hysterically vague:

 

 

Yeah. That’s the back of Bey’s head. Apparently, Bey and Jay-Z emerged from their Malibu digs last night to get dinner, and the fact that the only picture anybody managed to get was the top half of the back of Bey’s head proves that we will only get a real glimpse of Bey when she’s good and ready.
As for the twins, they might be graduating high school before we can lay our eyes on them. But we’ll take Bey’s excursion as hope that she might be ready to resume her public life and Instagram activities soon.
Fingers crossed.

photos