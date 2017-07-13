Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew Dies at 53

Fans and former members of the rap group 2 Live Crew are mourning the loss of a cherished figure this Thursday morning. Christopher Wong Won, also known as Fresh Kid Ice, has died, according to a tweet from Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell. According to the group’s manager, Fresh Kid passed around 7:50 AM on Thursday in a Miami hospital. He died from a yet-to-be named medical condition, according to TMZ.

My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Wong Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend — LUTHER R CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) July 13, 2017

Fresh Kid formed 2 Live Crew with DJ Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee back in 1984. Soon after, they linked up with Uncle Luke when they signed with his record label.

Miami, we lost another legend this morning. Hip-Hop wouldn't be as nasty as it is today w/o Fresh Kid Ice of @theofficial2livecrew. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ZlsLG8f7fw — Tony M Centeno 🎧✍🏽 (@_tonyMC) July 13, 2017

2 Live Crew was known for their party anthems and sexually explicit lyrics. The crew became household names when they fought for their First Amendment Rights with As Nasty As They Wanna Be, which was the first album labeled legally obscene by the government. This ruling was eventually overturned. Campbell and Fresh Kid were even arrested back in 1990 after a live performance was deemed obscene and lewd. After 2 Live Crew disbanded in 1998, Fresh Kid started his own record label, Chinaman Records.

He was 53 years old when he passed away this morning. Rest in peace, Fresh Kid Ice.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: