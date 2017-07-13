Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew Dies at 53

Rest in peace.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Seventh Annual MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Fans and former members of the rap group 2 Live Crew are mourning the loss of a cherished figure this Thursday morning. Christopher Wong Won, also known as Fresh Kid Ice, has died, according to a tweet from Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell. According to the group’s manager, Fresh Kid passed around 7:50 AM on Thursday in a Miami hospital. He died from a yet-to-be named medical condition, according to TMZ.

Fresh Kid formed 2 Live Crew with DJ Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee back in 1984. Soon after, they linked up with Uncle Luke when they signed with his record label.

2 Live Crew was known for their party anthems and sexually explicit lyrics. The crew became household names when they fought for their First Amendment Rights with As Nasty As They Wanna Be, which was the first album labeled legally obscene by the government. This ruling was eventually overturned. Campbell and Fresh Kid were even arrested back in 1990 after a live performance was deemed obscene and lewd. After 2 Live Crew disbanded in 1998, Fresh Kid started his own record label, Chinaman Records.

He was 53 years old when he passed away this morning. Rest in peace, Fresh Kid Ice.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew Dies at 53

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 56 mins ago
07.13.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Accused Of Racially Taunting Floyd…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew Dies…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The Kardashian Family Celebrates the Grand Opening of DASH Miami Beach
Rob Kardashian Allegedly Apologizes To The Women In…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The Internet Freaks When They See A Line…
 3 hours ago
07.13.17
Blac Chyna’s Alleged New Boo Slams Her Lawyers
 3 hours ago
07.13.17
Rock The Vote 25th Anniversary Concert
Fresh Kid Ice Of The 2 Live Crew…
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
It’s Really Over: T.I. Countersuing Tiny Over Divorce
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Shocking Details Surface About Brandy’s Reported Split With…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Bronx Teen Blasted N.W.A’s ‘F*ck tha Police’ Outside…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off At…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
DeShawn Stevenson
Retired Dallas Mavericks Player Talks Playing In Ice…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
photos