News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Shia LaBeouf To Black Cop: You’re Going To Hell For Arresting Me Because I’m White

Shia revealed that he's been "struggling with addiction" after arrest for being drunk and disorderly.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Shia LaBeouf Arrested In Austin

Source: Handout / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Shia LaBeouf went on a drunken racist rant after getting arrested in Georgia.

The actor was taken into custody on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia, for public drunkeness and disorderly conduct, TMZ.com reports.

In video recorded while he was getting fingerprinted, he can be seen telling a Black cop, “You’re going to hell, straight to hell, bro.”

A White officer corrected the still-inebriated actor, corrected him, stating, “That doesn’t mean he’s going to hell.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“It means a whole lot, bro,” Shia said in disagreement before accusing the Black cop of being racist. “A black man arrested me for being white.”


Once he sobered up, Shia made a formal apology for his disgraceful behavior. “I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” he said in statement. “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst.”

He added, “It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom.”

Shia then admitted that he can no longer hide the fact that he has “been struggling with addiction publicly for too long.”

He said in conclusion, “I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

RELATED STORIES:

Shia LaBeouf Arrested For Public Intoxication

Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI Arrest

Former NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Arrested On Weapons & Drug Charges

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

13 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Continue reading Shia LaBeouf To Black Cop: You’re Going To Hell For Arresting Me Because I’m White

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

shia labeouf

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock The Vote 25th Anniversary Concert
Fresh Kid Ice Of The 2 Live Crew…
 37 mins ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 18 hours ago
07.12.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
Shocking Details Surface About Brandy’s Reported Split With…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
Bronx Teen Blasted N.W.A’s ‘F*ck tha Police’ Outside…
 23 hours ago
07.12.17
Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off At…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
DeShawn Stevenson
Retired Dallas Mavericks Player Talks Playing In Ice…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
Jesse Williams And His Rumored New Love Interest…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
Yo Gotti & The Whole CMG Family Host The BET Hip Hop Awards Pre Party At Cirque Lounge
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center -Concert Sponsored by Hulu - Night 1
Watch Playboi Carti Milly Rock in New ‘Magnolia’…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
‘In the House’ Star Maia Campbell Responds To…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
Is Tyler The Creator Coming Out As Gay…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Watch: Prodigy Talks UFOs, Religion And More In…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
photos