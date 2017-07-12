Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Criticism

had some tough words for activiston The View. On today’s episode, Whoopi addressed DeRay’s beef with the upcoming War for the Planet of the Apes movie.

In a poster for the flick, which comes out this Friday, a line of apes can be seen preparing for battle. If you look close enough, however, you’ll notice that one ape is decked in a blue vest similar to the Patagonia vest DeRay wears. DeRay got a look at the poster and was initially outraged, believing the image was a shot at him.

Despite discussion on the movie, Whoopi was fed up with DeRay’s accusations of racism. On The View, She showed a picture of the original 1968 version of the franchise and an ape can be seen wearing a similar blue vest. “This has nothing to do with you,” she said, referring to DeRay. “This is a movie that was about what happens when mankind doesn’t pay attention to environment, to how we treat animals and each other, that’s what that movie was about…Get over yourself!” You can watch her words for yourself below.



DeRay’s original tweet has since been deleted. According to DeRay, he made the move once he learned more about the history of the film. DeRay also tagged Whoopi directly on Twitter.

#DeRayMckesson responds to the backlash after he thought the film #PlanetOfTheApes depicted him because of his blue vest…and he also responds to #WhoopiGoldberg 👀 (view earlier post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

The Planet of the Apes series has been known for its political undertones. You can check out the movie this Friday if you want to continue the discussion that got DeRay and Whoopi in a bundle.

