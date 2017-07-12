Entertainment News
Shocking Details Surface About Brandy’s Reported Split With Sir the Baptist

Things got messy.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Majic Summer Block Party: Brandy [PHOTOS]

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

Brandy and Sir the Baptist are reportedly finished as a couple. Now, The Shade Room is giving more details on their split. According to them, other women were involved.

Sir went on Instagram Live recently and fans began to question where Brandy was. He responded with “I don’t know where Brandy at fam, she’s at home somewhere.” He continued, “We good, you don’t have to ask about Brandy every time.” TSR reports that Sir the Baptist was spotted with two women named Alyssa and Amal and this played a part in Brandy checking out of the relationship. Along with this, Sir’s baby mama reportedly showed up to his birthday dinner during the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. Brandy was present when she showed up unannounced and it was revealed that Sir had been seeing her behind Brandy’s back.

The IG live video that Sir recorded was supposedly the final straw for Brandy. “Once Brandy saw that IG live video, it was a done deal,” one source said. “When she sees red flags, that means it’s time to go and that was one too many. She would rather be alone than unhappy!”

There you have it. Brandy’s pics with Sir have all been taken down from her Instagram and it looks like she officially gave the recording artist the axe. We’ll keep you updated if any more info on the split surfaces.

 

photos