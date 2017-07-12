Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing Blac Chyna

Damage control.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
World's Most Beautiful Magazine Launch Event

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama is just like watching a ratchet reality show play out.

On the latest episode of the of the madness, Rob finally apologized to his family for slut shaming his baby mama and embarrassing the entire Kardashian crew with his antics. According to TMZ, Rob talked to all of his sisters and his mom, telling them he has no excuse for posting nude pics of Chyna and her medical information on social media.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He reportedly regrets he didn’t deal with the Chyna drama privately and said it wouldn’t happen again. The most validating part of the apology for his sisters is that he admitted they were right about his relationship with Chy being toxic. Rob also said that he stayed with Chyna longer than he should have because he grew up in a two-parent household and wanted the same for Dream.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner have reportedly accepted Rob’s apology and have opted to stay quiet about the drama for the sake of baby Dream. Staying silent on social media about family drama is a new feat for the Kardashian family.

Thank you, Chyna.

Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Host The Pool After Dark

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

9 photos Launch gallery

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

Continue reading Who’s Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner. Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.

Blac Chyna , rob kardashian

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 3 hours ago
07.12.17
Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing…
 3 hours ago
07.12.17
Shocking Details Surface About Brandy’s Reported Split With…
 3 hours ago
07.12.17
Bronx Teen Blasted N.W.A’s ‘F*ck tha Police’ Outside…
 5 hours ago
07.12.17
Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off At…
 9 hours ago
07.12.17
DeShawn Stevenson
Retired Dallas Mavericks Player Talks Playing In Ice…
 21 hours ago
07.11.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 24 hours ago
07.11.17
Jesse Williams And His Rumored New Love Interest…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Yo Gotti & The Whole CMG Family Host The BET Hip Hop Awards Pre Party At Cirque Lounge
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center -Concert Sponsored by Hulu - Night 1
Watch Playboi Carti Milly Rock in New ‘Magnolia’…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
‘In the House’ Star Maia Campbell Responds To…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Is Tyler The Creator Coming Out As Gay…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Watch: Prodigy Talks UFOs, Religion And More In…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Nelsan Ellis’ Family Speaks Out On His Cause…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Verdict Reached In Blac Chyna’s Restraining Order Against…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
photos