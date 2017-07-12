Entertainment News
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain on Women at the Club

The turnup was real.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Metro Booming In Concert - New York, NY

Amber Rose and 21 Savage dropped by his ‘hood on Monday and showed love to the ladies in a way that surely made their pockets fatter.

The star couple made an appearance at Club Crucial in Atlanta, where Savage was promoting his new record, Issa Album. While the two were on stage they starting throwing cash into the crowed…about $22k worth. Not only were they throwing dough to folks, but sources say they were giving special priority to the women in the crowd. Their generous donations are reportedly a ritual every Monday night as a way to give back to the community.

Amber has been outspoken on her love for women, championing herself as feminist. It’s possible some of her beliefs could be rubbing off on Savage.

Amber and Savage could be on their way to being the next power couple. TMZ reports they already met each other’s parents. Hopefully, their make-it-rain campaign expands and they can come to a club near you. You can watch the two living it up in the video below.

21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain on Women at the Club

