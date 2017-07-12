Exclusive Interviews
Home > Exclusive Interviews

Sevyn Streeter Talks About New Album Girl Disrupted [97.9 The Beat Exclusive]

farlinave
Leave a comment

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sevyn Streeter came through to talk about her new album “Girl Disrupted” with 97.9 The Beat’s Jesse Salazar. You can check it out above… Sevyn’s new body of work is available on iTunes, AppleMusic, and all other digital outlets. The album is packed with features like Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, August Alsina, Dej Loaf, Jeremih, and Cam Wallace.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

7 Stylish Pics Of Sevyn Streeter (PHOTOS)

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Stylish Pics Of Sevyn Streeter (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Sevyn Streeter Talks About New Album Girl Disrupted [97.9 The Beat Exclusive]

7 Stylish Pics Of Sevyn Streeter (PHOTOS)

 

girl disrupted , sevyn , Sevyn Streeter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off At…
 6 hours ago
07.12.17
DeShawn Stevenson
Retired Dallas Mavericks Player Talks Playing In Ice…
 19 hours ago
07.11.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 21 hours ago
07.11.17
Jesse Williams And His Rumored New Love Interest…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Yo Gotti & The Whole CMG Family Host The BET Hip Hop Awards Pre Party At Cirque Lounge
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center -Concert Sponsored by Hulu - Night 1
Watch Playboi Carti Milly Rock in New ‘Magnolia’…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
‘In the House’ Star Maia Campbell Responds To…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Is Tyler The Creator Coming Out As Gay…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Watch: Prodigy Talks UFOs, Religion And More In…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Nelsan Ellis’ Family Speaks Out On His Cause…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Verdict Reached In Blac Chyna’s Restraining Order Against…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Hit With Another Lawsuit…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Here’s What Wiz Khalifa Thinks About 21 Savage…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Jay-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates
 2 days ago
07.10.17
photos