Sevyn Streeter Talks About New Album Girl Disrupted [97.9 The Beat Exclusive]

Sevyn Streeter came through to talk about her new album “Girl Disrupted” with 97.9 The Beat’s Jesse Salazar. You can check it out above… Sevyn’s new body of work is available on iTunes, AppleMusic, and all other digital outlets. The album is packed with features like Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, August Alsina, Dej Loaf, Jeremih, and Cam Wallace.
7 Stylish Pics Of Sevyn Streeter (PHOTOS)
1. Sevyn shows off her slim figure in a white crop top and cute black leather skirt.Source:Instagram 1 of 7
2. Sevyn caught up with Karrueche before the BET Awards to snap this cute pic.Source:Instagram 2 of 7
3. Sevyn shows some leg in this form-fitting dress.Source:Instagram 3 of 7
4. Sevyn shows off her wavy ‘do in this sexy selfie.Source:Instagram 4 of 7
5. All White: Sevyn meets up with her idol Monica backstage at a show.Source:Instagram 5 of 7
6. Sevyn rocks the black shades with B.o.B. for Instagram.Source:Instagram 6 of 7
7. Sevyn gives off elegance in this prom-like photo booth pic with Mack Wilds, Angela Simmons, and Luke James at a pre-BET Awards party.Source:Instagram 7 of 7
