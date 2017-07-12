Sevyn Streeter Talks About New Album Girl Disrupted [97.9 The Beat Exclusive]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sevyn Streeter came through to talk about her new album “Girl Disrupted” with 97.9 The Beat’s Jesse Salazar. You can check it out above… Sevyn’s new body of work is available on iTunes, AppleMusic, and all other digital outlets. The album is packed with features like Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, August Alsina, Dej Loaf, Jeremih, and Cam Wallace.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)