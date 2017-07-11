‘In the House’ Star Maia Campbell Responds To LL Cool J’s Plea For An Intervention

#LLCoolJ is seeking contact info for his former costar #MaiaCampbell after a recent viral video revealed that she has relapsed and is back on drugs 🙏🏽 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 9, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Former In the House starhad people concerned when a video surfaced of her asking for crack . After a period of reported sobriety, Campbell relapsed. She even caught the attention of former co-star. See below:

Maia has taken notice and she responded to LL Cool J via a video.

“Hey Todd, look bro, I love you,” she says referring to LL, “I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health.”

Campbell goes on to say that she’s doing well and doesn’t need LL to DM her. “I’m good. I’m doing property, I have investments. I’m a real serious person. And my show is called [inaudible].”

Darryl, the man recording the video, asks how LL can reach out to Campbell, but she doesn’t seem interested. “Don’t call me, I’ll call you,” she says. “I’m really on Instagram. But I don’t want it to go down.” Darryl continues to push the LL connection, asking Campbell how he should contact her. “I don’t know, pray to God … that I don’t start rapping. Oops,” Campbell jokes. At the end of the video, the former sitcom star seemed irritated. You can watch the clip below.

#MaiaCampbell sends a message to #LLCoolJ. Says she does not need help (swipe for more) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

Along with drug and substance abuse, Campbell has struggled with bipolar disorder. After her child was born in 2000, she reportedly stopped taking medication for treatment. We’ll continued to keep you updated.

