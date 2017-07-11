Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘In the House’ Star Maia Campbell Responds To LL Cool J’s Plea For An Intervention

It doesn't seem too bright.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

In the House - Season 1

Source: NBC / Getty


Former In the House star Maia Campbell had people concerned when a video surfaced of her asking for crack. After a period of reported sobriety, Campbell relapsed. She even caught the attention of former co-star LL Cool J. See below:

Maia has taken notice and she responded to LL Cool J via a video.

“Hey Todd, look bro, I love you,” she says referring to LL, “I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health.”

Campbell goes on to say that she’s doing well and doesn’t need LL to DM her. “I’m good. I’m doing property, I have investments. I’m a real serious person. And my show is called [inaudible].”

Darryl, the man recording the video, asks how LL can reach out to Campbell, but she doesn’t seem interested. “Don’t call me, I’ll call you,” she says. “I’m really on Instagram. But I don’t want it to go down.” Darryl continues to push the LL connection, asking Campbell how he should contact her. “I don’t know, pray to God … that I don’t start rapping. Oops,” Campbell jokes. At the end of the video, the former sitcom star seemed irritated. You can watch the clip below.

#MaiaCampbell sends a message to #LLCoolJ. Says she does not need help (swipe for more)

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Along with drug and substance abuse, Campbell has struggled with bipolar disorder. After her child was born in 2000, she reportedly stopped taking medication for treatment. We’ll continued to keep you updated.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ‘In the House’ Star Maia Campbell Responds To LL Cool J’s Plea For An Intervention

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams And His Rumored New Love Interest…
 43 mins ago
07.11.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 1 hour ago
07.11.17
2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center -Concert Sponsored by Hulu - Night 1
Watch Playboi Carti Milly Rock in New ‘Magnolia’…
 1 hour ago
07.11.17
‘In the House’ Star Maia Campbell Responds To…
 4 hours ago
07.11.17
Is Tyler The Creator Coming Out As Gay…
 23 hours ago
07.10.17
Watch: Prodigy Talks UFOs, Religion And More In…
 23 hours ago
07.10.17
Nelsan Ellis’ Family Speaks Out On His Cause…
 23 hours ago
07.10.17
Verdict Reached In Blac Chyna’s Restraining Order Against…
 23 hours ago
07.10.17
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Hit With Another Lawsuit…
 24 hours ago
07.10.17
Here’s What Wiz Khalifa Thinks About 21 Savage…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Jay-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates
 1 day ago
07.10.17
4:44 Tour
Jay-Z 4:44 Tour Just Announced… And He’s Coming…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
T.I. Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Watch: T.I. Has Another Message For Rob Kardashian
 1 day ago
07.10.17
photos