Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo Of Him Tied To The Cross

Even if you don’t know any of Blac Youngsta‘s music, you probably know about his wild antics outside of rapping.

The Memphis rapper got dragged to smithereens after sharing a photo of himself tied to a cross with the crown of thorns on his head. Just like most young rappers emulating gangster music, Youngsta claimed the crucifixion reenactment was a tribute to Tupac. He captioned the controversial photo, “Hail Mary come with me R.I.P Tupac #HeavyCamp.” The photo is reportedly a still frame taken from the video shoot for his Pac tribute reportedly titled “TuBlac Shakur Youngsta”

But Youngsta’s social media followers didn’t think about Tupac after taking a quick glance at the pic — they thought Jesus. Even ATL rapper Ralo blasted Yo Gotti‘s artist for “playing with God.”

Blac Youngsta really out here wildin'….like dont be playing wit God out here. — Colby Ragland ™ (@56fresh) July 11, 2017

Kodak Black and Blac Youngsta just gonna have to fight to death to see who's gonna be the most ignorant nigga — Jonathan 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@Hiro_theKid) July 11, 2017

I dont listen to blac youngsta no more i dont play bout God — El Chapo Jr. (@AlTheRippa) July 11, 2017

After receiving all the backlash, Youngsta clapped back, comparing the photo to Nas‘s 1998 video for “Hate Me Now” in which he was also tied to the cross:

#blacyoungsta says ppl r being hypocritical in their outrage at him shooting a music video . Is he RIGHT or NA? A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Sorry Blac Youngsta, but Nas got criticized as well. Do you think BY took it too far with the controversial photos?