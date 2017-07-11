Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo Of Him Tied To The Cross

Even if you don’t know any of Blac Youngsta‘s music, you probably know about his wild antics outside of rapping.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
The Memphis rapper got dragged to smithereens after sharing a photo of himself tied to a cross with the crown of thorns on his head. Just like most young rappers emulating gangster music, Youngsta claimed the crucifixion reenactment was a tribute to Tupac. He captioned the controversial photo, “Hail Mary come with me R.I.P Tupac #HeavyCamp.” The photo is reportedly a still frame taken from the video shoot for his Pac tribute reportedly titled “TuBlac Shakur Youngsta”
But Youngsta’s social media followers didn’t think about Tupac after taking a quick glance at the pic — they thought Jesus. Even ATL rapper Ralo blasted Yo Gotti‘s artist for “playing with God.”
I don't give ah fuck what you or nobody else say this shit ain't funny or cool. Ain't shit about this shit funny. We don't play wit God wea I come from we God fearing people. DA fuck wrong with this clown as nigga. An Jesus wasn't ah fat fuck!!! I can call you ah bitch over ah billion times right now for this picture fuck Boi as nigga. We ock shit pop shit. You ah bitch an anybody that support this shit ah bitch Ole hoe as nigga. An I'm ready for any smoke bitch boi tag that hoe as nigga 👳🏿👳🏿👳🏿 @blacyoungstafb @blacyoungstafb #ALLAHUAKBAR
After receiving all the backlash, Youngsta clapped back, comparing the photo to Nas‘s 1998 video for “Hate Me Now” in which he was also tied to the cross:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Sorry Blac Youngsta, but Nas got criticized as well. Do you think BY took it too far with the controversial photos?