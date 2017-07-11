Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo Of Him Tied To The Cross

SMH.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Yo Gotti & The Whole CMG Family Host The BET Hip Hop Awards Pre Party At Cirque Lounge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Even if you don’t know any of Blac Youngsta‘s music, you probably know about his wild antics outside of rapping.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The Memphis rapper got dragged to smithereens after sharing a photo of himself tied to a cross with the crown of thorns on his head. Just like most young rappers emulating  gangster music, Youngsta claimed the crucifixion reenactment was a tribute to Tupac. He captioned the controversial photo, “Hail Mary come with me R.I.P Tupac #HeavyCamp.” The photo is reportedly a still frame taken from the video shoot for his Pac tribute reportedly titled “TuBlac Shakur Youngsta”

But Youngsta’s social media followers didn’t think about Tupac after taking a quick glance at the pic — they thought Jesus. Even ATL rapper Ralo blasted Yo Gotti‘s artist for “playing with God.”

After receiving all the backlash, Youngsta clapped back, comparing the photo to Nas‘s 1998 video for “Hate Me Now” in which he was also tied to the cross:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#blacyoungsta says ppl r being hypocritical in their outrage at him shooting a music video . Is he RIGHT or NA?

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

Sorry Blac Youngsta, but Nas got criticized as well. Do you think BY took it too far with the controversial photos?

Juicy J, French Montana, Fabolous

13 Rappers Whose Names Sound Like Drag Queens

11 photos Launch gallery

13 Rappers Whose Names Sound Like Drag Queens

Continue reading 13 Rappers Whose Names Sound Like Drag Queens

13 Rappers Whose Names Sound Like Drag Queens

There is nothing more innovative, daring and entertaining than a drag queen — in fact, the only artists who come close to adopting the flair, personas and monikers of drag artists are rappers. Just like a drag queen, when a rapper chooses a name, it's a special moment in their career. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that drag queens and rappers have names with similar flair. Check out our list of rappers whose names ring like a fearless drag queen — and let's hope no one's masculinity gets offended! Being a compared to a drag is truly a compliment — and that is, seriously, no shade.

BLAC YOUNGSTA

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams And His Rumored New Love Interest…
 4 hours ago
07.11.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 4 hours ago
07.11.17
Yo Gotti & The Whole CMG Family Host The BET Hip Hop Awards Pre Party At Cirque Lounge
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 4 hours ago
07.11.17
2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center -Concert Sponsored by Hulu - Night 1
Watch Playboi Carti Milly Rock in New ‘Magnolia’…
 4 hours ago
07.11.17
‘In the House’ Star Maia Campbell Responds To…
 7 hours ago
07.11.17
Is Tyler The Creator Coming Out As Gay…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Watch: Prodigy Talks UFOs, Religion And More In…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Nelsan Ellis’ Family Speaks Out On His Cause…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Verdict Reached In Blac Chyna’s Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Hit With Another Lawsuit…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Here’s What Wiz Khalifa Thinks About 21 Savage…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Jay-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates
 1 day ago
07.10.17
4:44 Tour
Jay-Z 4:44 Tour Just Announced… And He’s Coming…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
photos