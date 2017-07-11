Jesse Williams And His Rumored New Love Interest Spotted On A Date

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly's Date Night Photos https://t.co/9czwTOf05a pic.twitter.com/0vXOt0YWSA — I Dig Movies (@idigmovies1) July 11, 2017

andare once again causing heads to turn as the rumored couple was sighted in public. In what appeared to be a date night, TMZ reports that the two caught a movie together on Monday night in West Hollywood. Both were rocking ball caps, while Jesse was in a hoodie as they left the theater.

The two posted photos together back in January, but at the time they were most likely platonic because they were reportedly working on a video game together in Paris. There’s still no confirmation if Jesse and Minka are official.

Jesse’s new outings follow news of his divorce back in April. The Grey’s Anatomy star is splitting with his wife, Aryn Drakelee-Williams, a woman he’s been with for thirteen years. In Jay-Z‘s short doc “Footnotes from 4:44,” Jesse aired his frustration with the backlash he’s gotten over the divorce. He slammed folks for believing he’d casually end a 13-year relationship over a “cute girl.” Apparently, there’s more to the story. Time will tell if Jesse has moved on with Minka or if he’s still mourning the end of a long relationship.

