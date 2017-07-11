Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Jesse Williams And His Rumored New Love Interest Spotted On A Date

Could things be getting serious?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

BET Presents The Players' Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty


Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly are once again causing heads to turn as the rumored couple was sighted in public. In what appeared to be a date night, TMZ reports that the two caught a movie together on Monday night in West Hollywood. Both were rocking ball caps, while Jesse was in a hoodie as they left the theater.

The two posted photos together back in January, but at the time they were most likely platonic because they were reportedly working on a video game together in Paris.  There’s still no confirmation if Jesse and Minka are official.

Jesse’s new outings follow news of his divorce back in April. The Grey’s Anatomy star is splitting with his wife, Aryn Drakelee-Williams, a woman he’s been with for thirteen years. In Jay-Z‘s short doc “Footnotes from 4:44,” Jesse aired his frustration with the backlash he’s gotten over the divorce. He slammed folks for believing he’d casually end a 13-year relationship over a “cute girl.” Apparently, there’s more to the story. Time will tell if Jesse has moved on with Minka or if he’s still mourning the end of a long relationship.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Jesse Williams And His Rumored New Love Interest Spotted On A Date

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams And His Rumored New Love Interest…
 43 mins ago
07.11.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 1 hour ago
07.11.17
2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center -Concert Sponsored by Hulu - Night 1
Watch Playboi Carti Milly Rock in New ‘Magnolia’…
 1 hour ago
07.11.17
‘In the House’ Star Maia Campbell Responds To…
 4 hours ago
07.11.17
Is Tyler The Creator Coming Out As Gay…
 23 hours ago
07.10.17
Watch: Prodigy Talks UFOs, Religion And More In…
 23 hours ago
07.10.17
Nelsan Ellis’ Family Speaks Out On His Cause…
 23 hours ago
07.10.17
Verdict Reached In Blac Chyna’s Restraining Order Against…
 23 hours ago
07.10.17
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Hit With Another Lawsuit…
 24 hours ago
07.10.17
Here’s What Wiz Khalifa Thinks About 21 Savage…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Jay-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates
 1 day ago
07.10.17
4:44 Tour
Jay-Z 4:44 Tour Just Announced… And He’s Coming…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
T.I. Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Watch: T.I. Has Another Message For Rob Kardashian
 1 day ago
07.10.17
photos