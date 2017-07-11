Watch Playboi Carti Milly Rock in New ‘Magnolia’ Video

We’ve heard Playboi Carti spit about Milly Rockin’ while in New York in his hit song “Magnolia” and now we get to see visuals of him actually doing it. The video, which also features an appearance from A$AP Rocky, shows him turning up on the blocks of the big apple, getting a quick cut at a barber shop before getting all the way lit at the strip club. Check out the “Magnolia” video below.

Magnolia (Official Video, Explicit) by Playboi Carti on VEVO.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: