Blac Chyna Just Clapped Back At Rob Kardashian Without Saying A Word

Blac Chyna is bringing out the big guns. According to TMZ, the model filed a restraining order against Rob and she’s hired celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom to back her up. Bloom is the same person who held Kathy Griffin down during her Trump beheading scandal.

Chyna presumably wants to keep Rob at least 100 yards away from her and to cease with the nude posts of her. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Chyna also claims that Rob became violent with her at certain points during their relationship. In one instance, Chyna says Rob was talking badly about her in front of her son, King. When she asked Rob to stop, she says he yelled, “I can say whatever the f*ck I want!” Then she says he grabbed her phone and shoved her to the ground, “”aggressively shoving me by the side of my arm and hitting me on the thigh.” Chyna says when she rose from the ground she had bruises and could barely walk.

If Chyna obtains a restraining order, it would most likely prohibit Rob from harassing her again. If he violates such an order, he could be held in contempt of court and possibly be jailed. Bloom is fully prepared to fight for the restraining order. She tweeted Friday, “I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come.”

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

More to come indeed.

