Kanye West Has Left Tidal, But Not Just Because Of Music Or Money [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
It’s no secret that Kanye West and Jay Z‘s friendship hasn’t been what it was for very long time. And for a while, tabloids have been pin-pointing Kanye’s marriage to Kim Kardashian as the moment that drove a wedge even further into that friendship.

Now, it’s easy to dismiss such information as petty and irrelevant, but it allegedly is what is actually fueling Kanye’s exit from Tidal- the $3 Million he claims Jay Z owes him might be just a cover. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

