Kanye West Has Left Tidal, But Not Just Because Of Music Or Money [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

It’s no secret that Kanye West and Jay Z‘s friendship hasn’t been what it was for very long time. And for a while, tabloids have been pin-pointing Kanye’s marriage to Kim Kardashian as the moment that drove a wedge even further into that friendship.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Now, it’s easy to dismiss such information as petty and irrelevant, but it allegedly is what is actually fueling Kanye’s exit from Tidal- the $3 Million he claims Jay Z owes him might be just a cover. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Will Kanye West Respond To Jay Z On His Next Album? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Is Jay Z Taking Shots At Kanye West On His New Album? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Hiring A Surrogate To Compete With Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE]