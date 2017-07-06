Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac Chyna

Who knows what he might take back next.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Rob Kardashian is continuing to let the world know that he’s done with Blac Chyna. Yesterday, he unloaded a series of Instagram posts calling her a cheater and manipulator. He also shared intimate videos and nude photos of the reality star. Now, it appears Rob is taking back cars from Chyna, letting the world know if he bought it, it all belongs to him!

Rob’s Instagram was shut down due to his initial posts, but he continued his Chyna bashing on Snapchat and Twitter. He posted a clip of himself gloating over the cars Blac Chyna drove, which he claimed to be paying for. You can watch the clip below.

Looks like #RobKardashian is taking some cars back from #BlacChyna! 👀 #WSHH

A post shared by Worldstar Hip Hop (@worldstar) on

Seems like Chyna won’t be cruising in her expensive cars anytime soon. If this is a so-long to Chyna’s whips, let’s take a stroll down memory lane:

YuGo ☁️ Jacket | @88finbyblacchyna

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Pulled up in that 488, all fresh at the trap….

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

❤️

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

❤️😈

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

It appears Chyna will have to find some other cars to pose in front of. She had a good ride while it lasted.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac Chyna

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Enough Is Enough: A Message to Rob Kardashian…
 9 hours ago
07.06.17
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 11 hours ago
07.06.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 12 hours ago
07.06.17
Bossip Premeire on WE tv
New Reality TV Show On The BOSSIP Premiers…
 14 hours ago
07.06.17
Guess Who Might Have Played A Hand In…
 14 hours ago
07.06.17
So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True
 15 hours ago
07.06.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 16 hours ago
07.06.17
Kevin Hart Gets The Birthday Gift Of A…
 17 hours ago
07.06.17
OTHERWORLDS: D-Block Is Riding Clean
 17 hours ago
07.06.17
NeNe Leakes Has Some Advice For Joseline Hernandez…
 17 hours ago
07.06.17
Lil Wayne Claims Birdman And Universal Are Working…
 18 hours ago
07.06.17
P. Diddy Documentary
Diddy Goes “Sneaker Shopping”
 18 hours ago
07.06.17
KMEL Summer Jam - Oakland, CA
Wale Host “WWE Smackdown’ Rap Battle!
 19 hours ago
07.06.17
2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage
Beyoncé Sends Back Kim Kardashian’s Baby Gifts For…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Zendaya Talks Movie Magic And Why She Threw…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
photos