Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is continuing to let the world know that he’s done with Blac Chyna. Yesterday, he unloaded a series of Instagram posts calling her a cheater and manipulator. He also shared intimate videos and nude photos of the reality star. Now, it appears Rob is taking back cars from Chyna, letting the world know if he bought it, it all belongs to him!
Rob’s Instagram was shut down due to his initial posts, but he continued his Chyna bashing on Snapchat and Twitter. He posted a clip of himself gloating over the cars Blac Chyna drove, which he claimed to be paying for. You can watch the clip below.
Seems like Chyna won’t be cruising in her expensive cars anytime soon. If this is a so-long to Chyna’s whips, let’s take a stroll down memory lane:
It appears Chyna will have to find some other cars to pose in front of. She had a good ride while it lasted.
