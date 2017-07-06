Kevin Hart Gets The Birthday Gift Of A Lifetime

is getting a very special birthday gift from his hometown today. The Philly native will return to the city for a celebration and unveiling of a giant mural near Hart’s childhood home.

All of the festivities will include a official resolution claiming July 6 as “Kevin Hart Day” in the city. The mural will be showcased on Max’s Steaks in North Philadelphia. On Instagram, the funnyman said he was “blown away” by the announcement.

Hart has definitely made a name for himself as one of the biggest (and highest paid) comedians in the country. He’s starred in five stand-up comedy specials and his next project will be the upcoming remake of Jumanji.

It appears Philly is celebrating the accolades. Congrats to Kevin Hart and of course a happy birthday to the comedy megastar!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: