Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On Stage During Xscape Performance

Watch the touching family moment.

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

T.I. and Tiny‘s relationship has been going so well that you almost forget they were on the brink of divorce a few months ago.

On Tuesday, Tiny recently brought her estranged husband and their daughter Heiress on stage while performing with Xscape in Detroit, as the other ladies serenaded their significant others to their song “Do You Want To.” Although the other ladies got pretty up close and personal with their men, Tiny kept a little distance while singing to Tip.

The Family Hustle stars may not be back together, but they’re doing a great job keeping the family together. Tiny seems a lot more happy now that she’s back to performing again, and Tip seems to love being a new dad again. As you may recall, Tiny served the rapper with divorce papers earlier this year, but no word on if the divorce is official.

#Xscape brought their men on stage to serenade them tonight in #Detroit…including #Tiny and #TI.

A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on

Check out the adorable video above.

photos