Russell Simmons Defends Jay-Z’s Alleged Anti-Semitic Lyrics

Jay-Z‘s new album 4:44 has been getting tons of praise for the gems he’s dropping, but also flack for allegedly calling out Jewish people — although it was the most flattering mention ever.
Russell Simmons is not for people claiming that Hov was being anti-Semitic when he rapped about Jews owning all the real estate in America on his track “The Story of O.J.” Uncle Russ tweeted:
He added:
Simmons went defended Jay’s lyrics, saying:
He also feels that Jay should not be forced to apologize:
Israeli-American talent manager Guy Oseary also spoke out, claiming that people took Jay’s words out of context. Either way, it seems that Jay-Z’s intention was very clear: teaching the Black community how to get things done.
Thoughts?