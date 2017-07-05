Entertainment News
Russell Simmons Defends Jay-Z’s Alleged Anti-Semitic Lyrics

Does the hip hop mogul have a point?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Canoche: A Night With Robinson Cano And Friends To Benefit RC22 Foundation

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

Jay-Z‘s new album 4:44 has been getting tons of praise for the gems he’s dropping, but also flack for allegedly calling out Jewish people — although it was the most flattering mention ever.

Russell Simmons is not for people claiming that Hov was being anti-Semitic when he rapped about Jews owning all the real estate in America on his track “The Story of O.J.” Uncle Russ tweeted:

He added:

Simmons went defended Jay’s lyrics, saying:

He also feels that Jay should not be forced to apologize:

Israeli-American talent manager Guy Oseary also spoke out, claiming that people took Jay’s words out of context. Either way, it seems that Jay-Z’s intention was very clear: teaching the Black community how to get things done.

Thoughts?

