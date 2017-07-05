Russell Simmons Defends Jay-Z’s Alleged Anti-Semitic Lyrics

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Jay-Z‘s new album 4:44 has been getting tons of praise for the gems he’s dropping, but also flack for allegedly calling out Jewish people — although it was the most flattering mention ever.

Russell Simmons is not for people claiming that Hov was being anti-Semitic when he rapped about Jews owning all the real estate in America on his track “The Story of O.J.” Uncle Russ tweeted:

I am the Chairman of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (@FFEUnyc) and my job for the past 20 years or so is to point out the… — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

…"sameness of different religions and races." First, let me state that mischief makers would like to take Jay's statements about the… — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

…culture and practices that exist within some parts of the jewish community (notice I say some). The fact is this culture that promotes… — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

…good business and financial well being is and has been a guiding light to the black and specifically the hip-hop community. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

He added:

From music to film, television, fashion, technology + financial services, the hip-hop community including myself have partnered with Jews… — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

…where there were no blacks to partner with. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

Simmons went defended Jay’s lyrics, saying:

Jay Z was celebrating that bond that was built when no other community gave and continues to give us as much support in our fight for… — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

…liberation in this very white country. I have spent 25 years analyzing and rebuilding this historic bond. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

He also feels that Jay should not be forced to apologize:

By trying to make him apologize or reframe his poetry we would be creating negativity. My opinion. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

He should not offer a single apology and we should not feed into the silly narrative. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

To all those focusing on negativity go buy the album, it's focused on positivity. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

Israeli-American talent manager Guy Oseary also spoke out, claiming that people took Jay’s words out of context. Either way, it seems that Jay-Z’s intention was very clear: teaching the Black community how to get things done.

Thoughts?