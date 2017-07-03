Kanye West Splits With Jay Z’s Tidal Over $3M

Kanye West Splits With Jay Z’s Tidal Over $3M

This isn't the first time that the once-mentee and mentor have had beef. 

97.9 The Beat Staff
Looks like their’s trouble in paradise between Kanye West and Jay Z.

The rapper and fashion designer is reportedly splitting with Jay’s Tidal streaming service and insists that they him owe $3 million.

According to TMZ, West says that he was supposed to be given a bonus for bringing in 1.5 million new subscribers when his last album Life of Pablo debuted exclusively on the service in 2016. He claims that bonus never came. In addition, West says that Tidal reneged on reimbursing him for music videos that Kanye never produced.

Sources told the gossip site that West’s lawyer sent a letter to Tidal last month saying that the company was in breach of contract and that the contract was being terminated.

Tidal has fired back stating that if Kanye leaves and tries to stream his music with another service, they will sue him, TMZ noted. A source says that if they sue Kanye, he plans on suing them right back.

Neither Kanye or Tidal have spoken publicly about this issue.

This isn’t the first time that the once-mentee and mentor have had beef.

According to Verge, on Jay Z’s recent Tidal exclusive 4:44, he references a $20 million loan and West’s claim that Jay refused to call him: “‘Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’?”

Also, in a since-deleted series of tweets last year, West made it clear he wasn’t very into album exclusives. “This Tidal Apple beef is fucking up the music game,” he wrote. “Let the kids have the music.”
We really hope they can work this out!

