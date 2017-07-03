News & Gossip
Are ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Producers Courting Eva Marcille?

The "America’s Next Top Model" winner could be this close to getting her peach.

If the folks behind Real Housewives of Atlanta get their way, Eva Marcille will be the newest cast member on season 10 of the hit reality show.

According to TMZ, producers have reportedly asked the America’s Next Top Model winner to meet with them and the cast to see if she fits in with the other ladies. It’s also being reported that she’s even shot a few scenes with NeNe Leakes.

So why Eva?

For starters, she’s fabulous and spunky, but the gossip site speculates that she could possibly replace Cynthia Bailey or Porsha Williams whose story lines seem to be drying up.

This could be an interesting developing!

BEAUTIES: Do you think this could be a good look for Eva?

Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party

Pretty much everyone in Atlanta came out for Kandi Burruss' All-White Birthday bash this week. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star invited all of her nearest and dearest out to the Old Lady Gamg Restaurant for the event, where she celebrated another eventful year.

